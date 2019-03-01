St. Albert daycare closed after suspected break-in damages water pipe

A St. Albert daycare says it was forced to close after a suspected break-in left the centre with extensive water damage.

Staff arriving at the Kidco Community Grandin Plaza daycare on Feb. 20 found water flooding into the staff room, kitchen and care areas, the daycare manager says.

Kidco Edmonton-area manager Lorrisa Zollinger says she believes a burglar came into the building through a mechanical room the previous night.

Staff found a ladder in the mechanical room and holes cut out of the tiled ceiling, Zollinger said. Her theory is a water pipe was hit as the thief descended through the ceiling.

"I'm just really angry that they would come into a play space that's meant to keep children safe and do that, and then to create damage so that we can't even operate and be functional in the space," she said. "It's ignorant."

A CD collection and an old computer were missing from the daycare, Zollinger said. The first-aid kits were also raided.

"It just seemed very random," she said.

Though the thieves might not have taken much, Zollinger said they left enough water damage to keep the centre closed for at least two weeks.

Cpl. Laurel Kading confirmed St. Albert RCMP are investigating after a report of a break-in at the building on Feb. 19.

Inspection leads to closure

Zollinger said the daycare met with Alberta Health Services and Alberta Children's Services.

It was agreed Monday "that it would be in the best interest to get the renovations done quickly, timely, because of how much damage was done to four of the playrooms," Zollinger said.

An AHS inspection found the centre was infested with silverfish.

AHS ordered the daycare to remain closed until it was compliant with regulations under the Public Health Act.

The inspection also noted the building temperature was below the mandated 20 C. The daycare was using space heaters in care areas to warm the space, the notice said.

Zollinger said the heating concern was a result of ongoing construction in the building.

The plaza where the daycare is housed is being converted from a mall to a condo building. She said the property management company was working on fixing the heat and the restoration company was addressing the water damage.

"Everybody is willing to work quickly," Zollinger said. "We're hoping only a few weeks closure."

The roughly 60 children registered with the daycare would be accommodated at other locations around the city, she said.

Kids and Company, which owns the Grandin Plaza daycare, operates 17 centres in the Edmonton area. Zollinger said staff had also been transferred to other locations.