An Edmonton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of seven-year-old Bella Rose Desrosiers, who, according to her mother, was killed in her own bed on Monday night.

David Michael Moss, 34, was scheduled to make his first appearance before Provincial Court Judge Elizabeth Johnson in Edmonton on Wednesday morning, but according to court documents did not appear, despite being in custody.

Moss is an Edmonton tattoo artist. Sources have told CBC News he is married and has four young children.

The victim's mother, Melissa Desrosiers, described him as a friend and said he was having a personal crisis when he visited on Monday.

Desrosiers told CBC News she convinced Moss to get help and brought him into her home. She said she planned to take him to the hospital either Monday night or Tuesday.

She said she ws putting her daughters to bed when Moss suddenly lunged into the bedroom with a pair of scissors.

Police were called to her home in Mill Woods, a suburb southeast of Edmonton, at 8:45 p.m. MT by a reported stabbing.

"It was reported that Moss stabbed the child in front of her mother. The mother tried to intervene and attempted CPR until paramedics arrived on scene," police said in a news release on Wednesday.

"The girl was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Police said they arrested Moss at the scene that night without incident.

According to court records, Moss has no prior criminal convictions.

His next scheduled court appearance is Friday morning.