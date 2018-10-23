New
Police identify victim of fatal shooting outside south Edmonton community hall
Police have identified a 37-year-old man who died after being shot early Sunday outside the Royal Gardens community hall in south Edmonton.
Dany Mudingila Mutombo, 37, was shot outside Royal Gardens hall early Sunday
Autopsy results confirmed that Dany Mudingila Mutombo died as a result of a gunshot wound and the manner of death is homicide, police said in a news release Tuesday.
Mutombo was shot outside the hall, near 40th Avenue and 117th Street, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
He was rushed to hospital by friends. He died later Sunday morning.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.