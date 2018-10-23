Police identify victim of fatal shooting outside south Edmonton community hall

Police have identified a 37-year-old man who died after being shot early Sunday outside the Royal Gardens community hall in south Edmonton.

Autopsy results confirmed that Dany Mudingila Mutombo died as a result of a gunshot wound and the manner of death is homicide, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Mutombo was shot outside the hall, near 40th Avenue and 117th Street, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

He was rushed to hospital by friends. He died later Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.