Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier

Alberta's new premier says she will use her role to defend citizens' rights and freedoms while governing with compassion for the vulnerable.

"I do not take these responsibilities lightly, and I will make sure I work every day to earn your trust," Danielle Smith said Tuesday, moments after Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani swore her in as Alberta's 19th premier and minister of intergovernmental affairs.

Smith defeated six other candidates to become leader of the United Conservative Party last week, garnering about 54 per cent of the vote on the sixth ballot.

The party had been on the hunt for a new leader after UCP members voted 51.4 per cent in favour of outgoing premier Jason Kenney's continued leadership, prompting him to announce his resignation.

In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, Lakhani said she had received Kenney's resignation as premier and invited Smith to form government.

"I trust that you will bring the best of your abilities to the task ahead and I thank you for your willingness to serve our province and its people," Lakhani said.

Premier promises

A hallmark of Smith's campaign to become UCP leader and premier was a pledge to bring forward an Alberta Sovereignty Act, which she says would allow the legislature to pass a motion pledging to disregard federal laws counter to Alberta's best interests.

She was also deeply critical of the Kenney government's use of public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our rights and freedoms have been tested," Smith said following her swearing in. "I will ensure as head of this government that those rights and freedoms are protected and will never be taken for granted again."

Smith has pledged to amend the Alberta Human Rights Act to add vaccination status as a grounds subject to protection from discrimination.

Danielle Smith was sworn in by Justice Minister Tyler Shandro and Alberta Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

She called on other provinces and territories to stand with Alberta to develop its energy resources and agriculture sector.

She echoed the message from her campaign, and her leadership acceptance speech, that responsible governing must also include care for those who are struggling, particularly in the face of inflation.

"We are Albertans," she said. "Yes, we are entrepreneurs and businesspeople and fiscally prudent. But we also have heart and compassion that matches the size of our mountains."

Her comments included acknowledgement of Indigenous people as the first occupants of the land, and a wish to learn more about the impacts of the residential school system. She also gave a nod to immigrant communities that settled Alberta and brought their traditions and culture to the 117-year-old province.

Political history

Smith first became involved with politics while attending the University of Calgary, where she supported the Progressive Conservatives.

She has worked at the Fraser Institute think tank, served as a Calgary school trustee on a conflict-ridden school board, penned columns in the Calgary Herald and hosted a national TV current affairs program.

Frustrated with PC government spending, Smith joined the Wildrose Alliance party in 2009, and became party leader later that year. She was elected as MLA for Highwood in the 2012 provincial election, and became Opposition leader in the legislature.

In December 2014, Smith and seven other Wildrose MLAs crossed the floor to join the Progressive Conservatives, which angered many grassroots supporters.

She lost the PC nomination race in her riding, and left provincial politics after the 2015 election, after which she returned to broadcasting to host a talk radio show, then served as president of Alberta Enterprise Group, which advocates for businesses.