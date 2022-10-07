Danielle Smith promises party unity after 1st caucus meeting

Danielle Smith, who is to become Alberta's next premier, came out of her first United Conservative Party caucus meeting with a message of unity heading into a 2023 provincial election.

Smith defeated six rivals in party voting Thursday, capturing nearly 54 per cent of the vote on the sixth ballot to claim victory.

On Friday morning, she met with her UCP caucus — except for Premier Jason Kenney and two others — and started to put her stamp on the party and government.

"We had just a terrific caucus meeting," she told reporters following the meeting at McDougall Centre, the provincial government office building in Calgary.

"I feel like everybody is really keen to pull together as a group and make sure that we're prepared for the next election coming up in 2023."

Without a seat

Smith is to be sworn in as the province's next premier on Tuesday, but she still needs to secure a seat in the legislature.

Michaela Frey, who had earlier signalled she did not intend to run in the 2023 provincial election, has resigned and says it's her hope that Smith will choose to run in the constituency of Brooks-Medicine Hat.

Smith says she will visit the southeastern riding this weekend to meet with Frey's board and the local campaign team before making a formal announcement next week.

In Edmonton, NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley chided Smith for being scared to run in the already-open Calgary-Elbow constituency and called on her to declare a byelection in that riding as soon as possible.

"Today is Day 1 of Danielle Smith's seven-month government. These next seven months will bring more chaos, more costs and more controversy and more conflict."

Notley said Smith has no mandate to bring in her controversial ideas, such as a sovereignty act that would allow the province to ignore federal laws and court orders deemed not in its interests.

"She's got one per cent of the vote of Albertans so far and a byelection will not change that," she said.

"The reality is that if she wants to move ahead with those things, she must wait until after a general election."