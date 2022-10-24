Alberta premier says 27-member cabinet will diversify economy as new ministers sworn in

Alberta's new cabinet can now get to work implementing their new premier's agenda following a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Edmonton on Monday.

Premier Danielle Smith said she and her 26 new ministers planned to meet Monday afternoon. Smith's priorities include overhauling Alberta Health Services and drafting the new Alberta Sovereignty Act.

Smith, who was sworn into office on Oct. 11, has been criticized for naming 27 ministers to her first cabinet, a figure larger than the first cabinets appointed by recent predecessors.

Rachel Notley had 12 ministers at the start of her government in 2016. Jason Kenney counted 19 ministers, including himself as minister of intergovernmental affairs, and three associate ministers in 2019.

Smith said the cabinet is large to help with the government's efforts to diversify the economy. For example, the former ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has been split into two departments.

"I felt it was important to have additional ministries because they're going to be a really important economic drivers and they all deserve specialized attention," she said.

"But I think the proof will be in looking at the full-time equivalents across the entire public service and we have an intention to make sure that is where we're finding our cost savings."

Division of labour

Smith addressed some concerns about her new ministries during the 20-minute question and answer session with reporters.

Housing and status of women appear nowhere in her list of new departments. Smith said Jeremy Nixon, the new minister of seniors, community and social Services, would cover both areas.

Issues handled by the former Labour ministry will be split between Brian Jean, minister of jobs, economy and northern development and Kaycee Madu, minister of skilled trades and professions, Smith said.

Mandate letters are expected to be delivered sometime next week.

Although Smith mused about attending the COP27 climate meeting in Egypt next month, she told reporters Monday that Environment and Protected Areas Minister Sonya Savage will be leading a small Alberta delegation.

Smith doesn't trust the Canadian delegation so she wants to send Alberta representatives.

"I don't believe that we're being properly represented by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault," she said. "He clearly is hostile to our oil and gas sector."

The legislative assembly is expected to sit again on Nov. 29.