Judge reserves decision in trial of former Edmonton piano teacher accused of sexual abuse

A former Edmonton piano teacher accused of sexually abusing four of his students asked to be acquitted on Friday.

Daniel Chong, 65, faces four counts of sexual assault and three of sexual interference for alleged offences against students between 1999 to 2012, including a 15 year old and 18 year old.

In closing arguments, defence lawyer Brian Beresh argued Chong's testimony was credible and evidence from complainants was driven by financial motive or contaminated by media reports.

Beresh pointed to the testimony of one complainant who said learning about Chong's charges helped him understand what had happened to him.

"It allowed him to rewrite history and subsequently justify a sexual motive for something that was actually innocent touching," Beresh told the court.

Beresh also questioned the accuracy of evidence with the passage of time. He said it's more difficult to assess the credibility and reliability of evidence and easier to create false memories.

Crown prosecutor Mark Huyser-Wierenga highlighted testimony suggesting complainants had reported the alleged incidents to parents years before they went to police.

In one case a complainant testified that he decided to make a police complaint a decade later after he was feeling more emotionally stable.

Huyser-Wierenga also cast doubt on Chong's credibility.

"There were many instances where I would submit he was fencing with me," Huyser-Wierenga said.

"He protested too much as opposed to answering the question."

Part of Chong's defence is rooted in the teaching style he described during testimony in September.

Chong acknowledged touching students, but he said it was not sexually motivated.

Trained in the style of Hungarian virtuoso pianist Franz Liszt, Chong said when students made mistakes while playing, he tapped their thigh or knee to guide them, because the hand or arm is too distracting.

He said he always got consent from the parent and the student.

Court of King's Bench Justice Shaina Leonard reserved her decision until Nov. 28.