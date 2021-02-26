Dangerous offender who removed ankle monitor may be armed, Edmonton police warn

Edmonton police are issuing a public warning about a dangerous offender who has allegedly removed an electronic ankle monitor that was placed on him due to his "violent tendencies."

Clint Carifelle, 30, is known to carry weapons and should not be approached, police said in a statement issued Friday.

Carifelle was last seen at a residence in the area of 119th Avenue and 101st Street on Wednesday night, police said.

He has ties to Saskatchewan and may be making his way there, police said.

Carifelle is 6'3" and 214 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has full face tattoos that he is known to cover with makeup, police said.

Anyone who encounters Carifelle should contact police immediately by calling 911.