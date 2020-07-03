Dangerous driver 'constantly tormented' for causing three deaths in Starbucks crash

Oscar Benjumea said he would give up his own life if it would bring back the three people he killed by driving dangerously.

The 27-year-old tearfully made the admission while addressing the court at the end of his sentencing hearing Thursday afternoon in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench.

"It's excruciatingly painful to know I can't go back and change what happened," he said. "My bad decisions resulted in the loss of three lives."

On July 3, 2020, Benjumea was bar-hopping with his friend Faisal Yousef. They stayed until 2 a.m. closing time at their seventh bar of the evening, Spotlight Cabaret. The two men met Georgia Donovan and Emma MacArthur at the lounge and they ended up sharing a table.

The four young people left the bar and got into Benjumea's Audi RS5. According to an agreed statement of facts, Benjumea raced down Calgary Trail and lost control of the vehicle when he tried to navigate a curve at 55th Avenue.

The vehicle slammed into a Starbucks. MacArthur and Yousef were thrown from the vehicle. Donovan was trapped inside.

By the time paramedics arrived, the three passengers were dead and the driver had disappeared.

Benjumea was arrested at his house hours later and has been held in custody since.

In May, Benjumea pleaded guilty to three counts of dangerous driving causing death and fleeing the scene.

Faisal Yousef, the victim of a single-vehicle car crash on Friday, is remembered by his family as a virtuous and caring man. (Submitted by Faisa Yousef)

The Crown is seeking a 13-year prison sentence, while the defence suggests five to seven years.

Lawyer Dino Bottos also wants his client to receive 35 months of enhanced pre-trial custody credit given the impact of the pandemic. Crown prosecutor Kate Andress argued it should be 31.5 months.

'I'm sorry it was them and not me'

When Justice Peter Michalyshyn called on Benjumea to address the court, including the victims' family members, he stood in the prisoner's box, taking more than 30 seconds to compose himself.

He began by acknowledging there was nothing he could do or say to change what happened on that day.

"My own choices are the reason why three beautiful souls were taken away from family and friends," Benjumea said. "If given the choice, I would give up my life for theirs in a heartbeat."

Georgia Donovan, left, and Emma MacArthur were killed in the high-speed crash in July 2020. (Marty Melnychuk/Facebook)

He said he is "constantly tormented" by what he's done.

"It's unforgivable," he said. "I'm sorry for my mistakes and I'm sorry for my choices and most of all your honour, I'm sorry it was them and not me."

Michalyshyn will deliver his sentencing decision on Jan. 14.