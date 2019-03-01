Violent sex offender Dana Fash granted bail in Edmonton court

A violent sex offender once dubbed the "Mill Woods Rapist" has been granted bail after allegedly breaching conditions related to the sex offender registry.

Dana Fash, 40, was released Friday on a recognizance of $500 with several conditions.

Judge Melanie Hayes-Richard ordered Fash to report to his bail supervisor every week. He was ordered to get permission from his bail supervisor to leave his court-registered address for any reason, and to abide by a 10 p.m. curfew.

Fash is scheduled to be back in court on March 15.

Arrested last month

Fash was dubbed the "Mill Woods Rapist" after two violent assaults in southeast Edmonton in 1994.

He was convicted of two counts of sexual assault and sentenced to 12 years in prison for the attacks, one against a 65-year-old woman and the other against a 44-year-old woman.

In 2016, Fash was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jeanette Marie Cardinal. The 40-year-old mother of five from Beaver Lake Cree Nation in northeastern Alberta was found dead in an Edmonton home in 2011.

Alberta Justice said the Crown stayed the murder charge in February because there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction. Fash was released on Feb. 13.

He was arrested again on Feb. 22 for the alleged breach of conditions related to the sex offender registry.

The Crown can ask a judge refuse bail on three grounds: if the accused is a flight risk; if there is a risk to the public; or if the judge rules detention is necessary to maintain public confidence in the administration of justice.