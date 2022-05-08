Damages to Griesbach apartment following weekend blaze estimated at $1.5 million

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) reported no injuries after a fire at 2657 Sir Arthur Currie Way Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for EFRS said they received a call at 7:07 p.m. and arrived at 7:13 p.m. The fire was brought under control by 8:28 p.m. and declared out at 12:12 a.m., according to a news release from EFRS Monday.

Investigators determined that the fire was caused by "discarded smoking materials" that was discarded onto the decorated wood chips around the building.

Damages are estimated at $1.5 million — broken down as $1.2 million to the structure and $300,000 for contents, the news release says.

Six fire trucks, Emergency Medical Services, fire investigators and a district chief were among the first to arrive at the scene. ATCO was called in because a gas line had caught fire.

EFRS described the building as a fourplex and said two of the units in the building had been evacuated.