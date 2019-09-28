Man sentenced to 14 years for fatal fire at ex-partner's apartment

A man who started a fatal fire at his ex-partner's Edmonton apartment has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Dakota Cappo, 26, admitted he was high on methamphetamine on the morning of Nov. 29, 2015, when he started a fire in the apartment complex where his former common-law wife lived with their two children.

The woman and her family had left the apartment just four days before the fire out of fear for their safety, according to the agreed statement of facts.

The fire spread quickly and 31 people were evacuated from the Queen Mary Park neighbourhood apartment. Firefighters found Gregory Fenton unconscious in his suite during door-to-door checks.

Fenton was taken to hospital where he suffered cardiac arrest. He never regained consciousness and died five days later on Dec. 4, 2015. An autopsy concluded that Fenton died as a result of smoke inhalation.

Cappo was originally charged with first-degree murder, but agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter before a jury trial was slated to begin in November 2018.

On Friday, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Eldon Simpson handed down the 14-year sentence. Cappo received credit for time served at the Edmonton Remand Centre, leaving him with nine years and nine months left to serve on his sentence.

The Crown had asked for a 20-year sentence, with the defence countering with a suggested range of 10 to 12 years.

Ex-partner relocated four days before fire

According to the agreed statement of facts, Cappo was involved in a six-year relationship with his ex-partner and they had two children together. The woman ended the relationship in 2013 because of Cappo's history of substance abuse.

The woman secured an Emergency Protection Order from police on Oct. 31, 2015, after she reported to police that Cappo had thrown rocks at her windows and slashed the tires of her car.

Meanwhile, the threats escalated.

Cappo poured lamp oil over the driver side of the woman's vehicle on Nov. 16, 2015. The woman then relocated from the apartment with her family four days before Cappo set the fatal fire.

Dakota Kashtin Cappo initally faced a first degree murder charge, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter ahead of a jury trial in 2018. (Facebook)

He published threatening posts to Facebook ahead of the fire.

"I love the way fire burns," he wrote on Nov. 27, two days before the fire. "And it takes everything away. Plus the smell of smoke remains me of how the job is done right."

Cappo snuck into the 21-suite apartment building on Nov. 29, using an accelerant to start a fire in the stairwell. Up to 50 firefighters and police responded.

Cappo was arrested on Dec. 1, 2015, for outstanding warrants. A frisk search of his backpack included a blow torch and drug paraphernalia. He was charged with first-degree murder and arson in September 2016.

A Gladue report was prepared to consider Cappo's background as an Indigenous person ahead of sentencing. The report found Cappo was regularly abused by his parents, often when they were under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He spent years in and out of foster care as a child and, at 14 years old, voluntarily put himself into protective custody with the Saskatchewan Child Welfare Department.

A pre-sentencing forensic assessment conducted by a clinical psychologist with Alberta Health Services found Cappo met the criteria for several psychiatric disorders, including major depressive disorder, borderline personality traits and substance abuse disorders.