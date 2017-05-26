Child porn case against fired Edmonton teacher threatened by constitutional challenge

When police examined computers, cellphones and a USB memory stick seized during the May 2017 execution of a search warrant at the home where a former Edmonton Catholic junior high school music teacher lived, they found 250 pictures and videos depicting child pornography. This search warrant is now the subject of a constitutional challenge.

On the first day of his trial in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench, Marc Daigle pleaded not guilty to three criminal charges: possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Daigle taught music, jazz band, honour band and physical education at St. Nicholas Junior High School. He was fired on May 25, 2017, the day after his arrest.

Daigle's lawyer, Mike Danyluik, argued the accused's constitutional rights were violated because it was an unreasonable search and seizure. He's asked Court of Queen's Bench Justice Rodney Jerke to rule in his favour and refuse to allow any of the items into evidence that were seized during the search.

All of the information presented to the judge Monday was heard during a voir dire, that is a trial within a trial.

Daigle, 27, first came to the attention of police in December 2016, when the Northern Alberta Child Exploitation Unit (NAICE) was tipped off that someone had uploaded an image of a naked young girl the month before to a U.S.-based online chat room.

According to an agreed statement of facts that was entered as a voir dire exhibit, the pornographic picture came from an IP address paid for by Daigle, located at the house where Daigle lived.

Edmonton Police Det. Ian McFatridge was assigned to investigate. In May 2017, McFatridge filed a 12-page affidavit that asked a judge to issue a search warrant so police could search Daigle's house and seize his electronics.

Defence lawyer Mike Danyluik (Danyluik Law Group)

The defence argued McFatridge did not do enough investigating before requesting the search warrant.

McFatridge was the lone witness who testified during the voir dire. There were testy exchanges between Danyluik and the detective during cross-examination.

Danyluik prefaced a question by saying, "Your investigation...if you had conducted one..."

"I really don't appreciate your tone," McFatridge interrupted. "Could you repeat your question please without being condescending?"

Danyluik told the judge police had not taken basic investigative steps before requesting the search warrant and that he failed to determine if anyone else lived in the house who may have had access to the Internet.

"There was no investigation done," Danyluik argued. "Very basic, almost perfunctory steps can be done to determine if anyone else is living in the residence."

The defence also claimed that prior to entering Daigle's house, they had not tried to find out if the device used to upload the pornographic image would be in the home, or if the offending picture would still be retrievable six months after it was uploaded.

"If you're going to swear we have reasonable grounds to believe the device that uploaded this photo was from within this residence, take investigative steps to at least close one of those doors," Danyluik said.

Daigle showed no reaction during the legal arguments. He sat beside his lawyer at the defence table, staring straight ahead with his hands folded throughout.

"There have to be reasonable grounds to issue a search warrant," Danyluik said. "It has to rise above a suspicion."

Prosecutor James Rowan argued that in order to make a decision to throw out the charges, Justice Jerke would have to decide the warrant should not have been issued.

"There's no evidence before the court to say whether or not anything would have changed if police did go through those other investigative steps," Rowan argued. "It's a matter of common sense there was a basis to issue this warrant."

Items seized during search

According to the agreed statement of facts, forensic investigators examined a number of electronic devices seized from Daigle's home.

One laptop that listed the user name "marc" contained a hard drive with 52 images of child pornography and eight child pornography videos, that had been downloaded between March 30, 2014 and Oct. 10, 2016. The original image that caused police to investigate Daigle was located in the laptop's recycle bin but had not been deleted.

A forensic examination revealed the computer was used to log onto the U.S. chat room 100 times.

There were 29 child pornography images found on another laptop with the username "MarcDaigle" that were downloaded between Feb. 27, 2017 and May 22, 2017.

According to the agreed statement of facts, one of the cellphones seized, registered to "iMarc", had been used to search the Internet for search terms such as, "very young teen schoolgirl gets hard rough sex", and "seduced by her piano teacher."

Previously, police said Daigle was a private music teacher, in addition to his job as a junior high teacher.

The Crown does not plan to call any evidence. Rowan admitted that without the items seized from Daigle's house, they have no case.

The judge will issue his ruling on the challenge Tuesday afternoon. Daigle is not in custody.