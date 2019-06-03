Edmonton dads dive into synchronized swimming for first time

A group of dads with children attending the Nova Synchro Club in Edmonton wanted to go the extra mile when it comes to supporting their kids.

The men performed a synchronized swimming routine for the first time on Saturday, at the Kinsmen Sports Centre for the club's 30th anniversary year-end water show.

Kirk Jensen, one of the nine fathers who performed, said he did it to support his daughter.

"My son plays hockey and I can always be involved with him. This is one thing we can do as fathers is support our daughters who do a lot of synchronized swimming, who do such hard work and a lot of training throughout the year," Jensen said.

After watching their kids take the plunge into synchronized swimming, these dads wanted to support them and learn about the sport. 1:59

The men had three practices to put together a show.

"First time in the pool, I realized it's not very easy. That's why we have floaters, otherwise we'd all be drowning," said Norm Villeneuve, another dad with a son and daughter in the sport.

'Big thing to have men join'

Claudia Gomez-Villeneuve, a coach at the club, is the person who rallied the team together. Gomez-Villeneuve also coached the men and helped them prepare for the performance.

Claudia Gomez-Villeneuve, a coach at the club, said she wants more men to participate in the sport. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

"I have a son in synchronized swimming and he's the only boy competing in the whole province of Alberta, so for me it's a big thing to have men join synchro," she said.

A group of Manitoba dads also garnered headlines in April when they started the province's only all-men synchronized swimming team to raise money for their daughters' club.

The men prepare for their routine at the Nova Synchro Club's annual water show. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

"I want men to say synchro is hard because us women have been doing synchro for a hundred years. They think it's just swimming and no, it's actually gymnastics, swimming, acrobatics, weightlifting," said Gomez-Villeneuve.