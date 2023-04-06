Dads publicly share experience as bereaved parents with podcast

Kyle Dubé and Chris Joseph mostly knew each other as St. Albert hockey dads before becoming, in Dubé's words, "brothers bonded through grief."

Joseph's 20-year-old son Jaxon Joseph was one of the 16 people killed after a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team collided with a semi truck that ran a stop sign on April 6, 2018.

Almost exactly three years later, Dubé's youngest son, 16-year-old Luke Dubé, died by suicide on April 5, 2021.

This year, as they prepared to mark another year without one of their children, the two men recorded a podcast together, publicly sharing one of their many conversations about grief.

"I'm three years — almost to the day — ahead of Kyle in my [grief] journey, so sometimes he sees where I'm at," Joseph told CBC's Radio Active on Tuesday.

"But I can tell you honestly, after five years, the pain is still very, very real."

The pair recorded their conversation for the Relentless Podcast, which Dubé hosts as part of his role as executive director of Edmonton non-profit YOUCAN Youth Services. Dubé said the podcast's theme is fitting because of how relentless grief has become in their lives, even though they lost their sons in different ways.

LISTEN| Two St. Albert fathers talk about losing their sons on a new podcast:

He counts Joseph as one of the men in his life that he can call for help any time, and together they talk openly about the ups and downs of coping with loss.

"We're part of this really awful club of people who have lost kids, and quite often, dads aren't the ones who are getting together and talking about it," Dubé said.

The first part of the duo's conversation was posted this week, and an upcoming second instalment will address some do's and don'ts of helping someone through grief.

Encouraging dads to seek support

He and Joseph both wanted to address the "macho image" that men can be forced into while they're trying to cope with grief, and they hope sharing the way they support each other can help more dads reach out for help.

"Sometimes dads clam up a little bit, sometimes they hit the bottle, sometimes they go distant — and I've done all those things, but it's really important to make sure that you do talk about it and find somebody that you can confide in," Joseph said.

After his son died, Joseph became a vocal advocate for improving highway safety. Dubé and his family launched their own public awareness campaign in memory of their son, hoping to combat the stigma around suicide and encourage people to reach out to someone struggling to "be a light for Luke."

But as the country marks five years since the Humboldt bus crash, Joseph said he and his family are still caught off guard by moments that remind them of Jaxon's loss. He and Dubé both say no matter how much time passes, they don't "move on" from their loss — they just continue to help each other cope.

"People want us to [be] fixed ... they want it to be like it was before," Dubé said.

"And it's not going to be. Our lives have changed forever."

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help: