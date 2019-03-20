African-Albertan communities frustrated by slow response as cyclone death toll rises

The aftermath of a powerful cyclone which lashed southern Africa one week ago is being felt thousands of kilometres away, in communities across Alberta.

On March 14, Cyclone Idai tore through the continent, triggering devastating floods which submerged villages and destroyed farmlands.

Joymore Muyambo nephew's son was among the victims.

She said the local African community has been watching the disaster unfold from afar. Many are desperate to help their family members still back home.

"I'm in Edmonton. I couldn't help my family. I couldn't talk to them," Muyambo said in an interview Thursday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"It was heartbreaking."

Cyclone Idai, one of the most destructive storms to strike southern Africa in decades, left a trail of destruction in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

At least 200 people have been killed, but the death toll is expected to rise significantly as more bodies are recovered from the receding flood waters.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, who declared three days of national mourning, believes the death toll could rise to more than 1,000.

Joymore Muyambo nephew's son died in the disaster when his school was buried in a mudslide. (Wallis Snowdon/CBC)

'We want to help'

Muyambo's young relative, Munashe Jena, was at school in the mountainous Chimanimani district of Zimbabwe when the rocky hillside — weakened by torrential rains and 120 km/hour winds — gave way, burying the building in rubble and mud.

Munashe, 13, was laid to rest on Thursday.

Muyambo wonders whether his death could have been prevented. The situation on the ground grows more dire every day and there is little help for the survivors, she said.

"I'm not sure whether these people were warned. I think our government could have done a lot more to help our people," Muyambo said.

"A lot of people have lost their homes, roads have been damaged. Some bridges have collapsed, schools have been damaged. And some people, they don't know where their families are, they are still searching for their loved ones."

A general view of the damage after a cyclone swept through Mozambique in this aerial drone video taken March 18, 2019. (IFRC/Red Cross Climate Centre/Reuters)

'Give hope'

Cyclone Idai lashed the Mozambican port city of Beira with winds of up to 170 kilometres per hour last Thursday, then moved inland to Zimbabwe and Malawi, flattening buildings.

Thousands of survivors remain stranded. Helicopters have been ferrying people out of the most dangerously flooded areas. The United Nations has been coordinating food drops.

"I feel angry and sad about the whole situation," Muyambo said. "We want to help our loved ones back home."

The Zimbabwe Cultural Society of Alberta is fundraising for aid relief and appealing for monetary donations and contributions of clothing, bedding, toiletries, and canned food.

The society also plans to collect more donations during an Independence Day event from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on April 13 at South Edmonton Sejong Multicultural Centre.

"As a community we are devastated especially by the loss of life and homes," said society chairperson Siba KhumaloIn in an open letter.

"In one spirit, we urge the community to come together and reach out a hand and give hope to those affected."