ASIRT investigating after cyclist hurt in collision with Edmonton police vehicle

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a 43-year-old cyclist was struck and seriously injured by an Edmonton police vehicle early Wednesday.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said in a news release Friday.

The incident occurred during an investigation into a stolen vehicle and "criminal flight," ASIRT said.

The cyclist was not one of the three people being sought in connection with the stolen vehicle.

Just after 2 a .m. that morning, officers were looking for three people who allegedly ran from a stolen vehicle, ASIRT said.

An officer driving a marked police vehicle with its emergency lights on in the area of 94A Street and 129A Avenue spotted a cyclist wearing a mask on a mountain bike.

The officer tried to stop the cyclist, who failed to stop, ASIRT said. When the officer continued the pursuit, the cyclist and the vehicle collided.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a broken lower right leg.

Edmonton police are still investigating "the conduct of the man" on the bicycle, ASIRT said, adding its own investigation will focus on the actions of the police officer and the circumstances of the collision.

ASIRT probes incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death, and allegations of police misconduct.