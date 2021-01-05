Cyclist, 64, dead after collision with picker truck in east Edmonton

One person is dead after a collision between a flat deck picker truck with trailer and a cyclist Monday afternoon.

Police closed a portion of 50th Street between 93rd Avenue to 98th Avenue while officers investigated the collision.

Edmonton Police Service said in a news release that the 64-year-old man on the bicycle sustained fatal injuries after being struck by an eastbound flat deck picker truck and trailer that was turning south at the intersection of 50th Street and 94B Avenue.

Police told CBC News the 62-year-old truck driver was not injured in the collision.

Police continue to investigate the collision. A news release from EPS said speed is not considered a factor.