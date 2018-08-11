Multiple cyclists injured in collision on Sherwood Park Freeway

Five cyclists were injured, one of them seriously, when they were hit by a vehicle Saturday morning on the Sherwood Park Freeway, the Strathcona County fire department confirmed.

No other details were immediately available, but witness Miles Clarke said he was driving into Edmonton at about 9:30 a.m. when he saw about 10 cyclists stopped on the eastbound lanes of the freeway.

He said he believes he came upon the crash site minutes after the cyclists were hit.

"The tires on some of the bikes were still going. I just kind of sat there stunned," he said.

"I thought, 'Holy crap, they're down.' Some were getting up, walking and moaning. Some were not moving. It was kind of scary."

Clarke said he stopped to help, but at that point, civilians were already assisting cyclists. He said first responders arrived in minutes.

He saw a pickup truck with damage to the front end stopped near the ditch, he said.

When Clarke tried to return to Sherwood Park at about 11:30 a.m., he said the roadway was rerouted to the 17th street overpass.