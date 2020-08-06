Alberta's new school curriculum will focus on literacy and numeracy, minister says

Alberta's new K-12 school curriculum will focus on real-world outcomes, though its implementation will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the education minister says.

Literacy and numeracy were cited as two core components of the new curriculum, which will move the province's schools away from approaches known as "discovery" or "constructivist" learning, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said at a news conference on Thursday.

The new curriculum will emphasize civic virtues, core knowledge and outcomes needed for success.

"Ultimately, this new ministerial order is a return to proven teaching methods that will set up Alberta students for rich personal and work lives," LaGrange said.

She promised social studies classes without political bias and history curriculum with an objective understanding of the history of Alberta, Canada and the world.

Financial literacy will also be woven throughout the curriculum, the minister said.

The rollout of the new curriculum, originally set to start testing in K-4 this fall, has been delayed due to the pandemic and will now begin in September 2021.

The Alberta government appointed an independent panel of experts in August last year to help develop new school curriculum for K to 12 students across the province.

During Thursday's news conference, LaGrange was joined by Angus McBeath, former superintendent of Edmonton Public Schools, and chair of a government-appointed curriculum advisory panel.

A broad review of Alberta's curriculum was initially undertaken by the previous NDP government in 2016.

A draft plan for the new kindergarten to Grade 4 curriculum was released and field testing in select schools was set to begin in September of 2019, but last summer LaGrange paused that roll out.

The NDP review had been frequently criticized by the UCP for being secretive and ideologically motivated. LaGrange said the previous redesign was focused too heavily on what is called discovery learning.

At the time, LaGrange said the UCP-appointed panel would conduct further consultations with parents, teachers, school boards and education experts and review the work already done with the aim of making changes in Alberta classrooms by 2020.

The announcement comes as school boards across the province prepare for a return to the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a challenge which has placed new pressure on teachers, students and school budgets.