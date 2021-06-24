Curling rink in Stony Plain, Alta., ravaged by massive fire

A curling rink in Stony Plain, Alta., that was a fixture in the community for more than six decades was destroyed by a massive fire Wednesday night.

The fire started around 6 p.m. Wednesday. About two dozen firefighters from Stony Plain Fire Department and Spruce Grove Fire Services were on scene at Westridge Curling Club to battle the blaze, according to a news release from the Town of Stony Plain.

According to the town, the "fire is deeply seated inside the structure and has spread rapidly across the roof" of the building at 5400 52nd Street in Stony Plain. Fire crews on scene said the building will not be recovered, the release said.

The Westridge Curling Club is a four-sheet facility that was built in 1958. The club has 220 members and operated seven leagues, according to the town.

No injuries were reported from the fire as the building was unoccupied at the time.

An investigation into the cause will start once the fire is contained, the release said.