CUPE calls off Flair Airlines job action citing job security concerns

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has called off a job action by 139 Flair Airlines flight attendants that was set to begin at midnight Monday.

The union cites concerns for the job security of members of CUPE Local 4060 for its decision. It says in a release that Flair Airlines issued memos to employees advising that anyone taking part in the job action would not be scheduled for further work.

It also says the company offered an additional $150 pay per day to anyone crossing the picket line to get to work.

The union says it's going to challenge Flair's move at the Canada Industrial Relations Board before proceeding with any job action.

The company's strategy of "illegally tilting the balance of power in its favour" has put CUPE members in a precarious position said CUPE national representative Gary Yee in a statement.

"As with any labour dispute after bargaining has broken down, our intent with the job action was to put pressure on the employer while it continued to operate the airline," Yee said in the statement.

"But Flair's threats of possible illegal actions could jeopardize our members' job security, and we can't allow that to happen."

Yee said that the union would first need to deal with Flair's unfair labour practices at the CIRB before continuing with any job action.

Contract negotiations have been ongoing for more than a year, and CUPE issued the strike notice after mediated talks on Wednesday failed to resolve outstanding issues involving wages, pensions, time credits and scheduling.

Flair Airlines flies out of Vancouver, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto.