Crown stays murder charge against Edmonton mother in newborn's death
A second-degree murder charge against a woman accused in the death of her 11-day-old daughter has been stayed.
Trial for Michelle Rice, accused in death of her daughter, was to begin next week
Police were called to an Edmonton home in March 2017 to investigate a report of a baby not breathing.
Almost two months later, Michelle Rice was charged after autopsy and toxicology tests confirmed her baby, Eliana Rice, died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine.
A trial for Rice, who is 34, was to begin next week, but court documents show the murder charge was stayed last October.
Alberta Justice did not provide a statement.
In Canada, stayed charges can be reactivated by the Crown within one year.