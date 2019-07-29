Crown closes case, defence calls no evidence in Tasha Mack murder trial

The Crown closed its case Monday at the Tasha Mack second-degree murder trial, and the defence chose not to call any evidence.

Mack is charged with the second-degree murder in the April 2017 death of 19-month-old Anthony Raine.

"We'll be taking the position that the Crown simply hasn't proven the guilt of Ms. Mack," defence lawyer Ajay Juneja said outside court. "Proof beyond a reasonable doubt."

Juneja scored a legal victory Monday when Court of Queen's Bench Justice Rob Graesser decided not to allow into evidence statements Mack made to the police after her arrest.

The Crown had originally said it would not enter the statements as evidence, but the night before the trial began sent an email to Juneja raising the possibility that it might.

Juneja objected, arguing the change in strategy prejudiced his client's right to a fair trial.

Graesser agreed.

"I do not say the Crown cannot change its strategy," the judge said. "Nevertheless, reasonable notice is required. I am satisfied prejudice has been established and the statements should not be admitted into evidence."

The judge did not listen to the statements prior to making his decision.

But Juneja said he doesn't think they would have made a major impact on the case.

Defence lawyer Ajay Juneja did not call any evidence in the Tasha Mack second-degree murder trial. (Manuel Carrillos-Avalos/CBC)

"I mean, there were certain things said in that statement that could properly be construed in favour of the prosecution," Juneja told reporters. "But there was no confession, nothing overwhelmingly conclusive of guilt or innocence in the statement."

Juneja called the judge's decision precedent setting.

"I think it's extremely significant," he said. "It underscores the importance of timely disclosure and trial fairness."

Mack's former boyfriend, Joey Crier, has also been charged with second-degree murder. His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 7, 2019. Crier was the victim's biological father.

The toddler's body was left outside for three days before it was discovered by a passerby outside a north-Edmonton church.

Court has been told the toddler died from blunt force trauma. An autopsy revealed he also suffered a fractured rib, and bruises covered his tiny body. Crier and Mack had been caring for the child for the two months leading up to his death.

At the beginning of Mack's trial last month, the prosecutor admitted he couldn't prove whether Mack or Crier delivered the fatal blow.

But Mark van Manen said the Crown believes both were equally responsible for little boy's death.

Mack remains free on bail while the lawyers prepare for closing arguments, expected on Sept. 20.

Juneja said his client is "looking forward to getting this matter resolved. Having this put behind her."