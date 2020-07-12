Crowded Alberta beach sparks COVID-19 concern, online outcry

A packed weekend gathering at an Alberta beach has sparked COVID-19 concerns from residents and politicians, as pictures of the scene generated critical comments on social media.

Pictures began to pop up on Twitter of crowds in Sylvan Lake on Saturday, a beachfront town west of Red Deer.

The posts appear to show groups of people closer than the required two-metre separation on a thin stretch of sand fronting the lake, with spillover crowds in the grassy park enclosing the beach.

Damn. Every time I see a pic of a crowded beach in the States, I shake my head at those foolish Americans. But here we are. This is in Alberta. We must do better, friends. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ableg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ableg</a> <a href="https://t.co/sc2ZQPZ0ie">https://t.co/sc2ZQPZ0ie</a> —@JanisIrwin

"COVID-19 is still here and we must do our part in limiting the spread," said Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan in a statement to CBC News on Sunday. "We continue to recommend that all Albertans physically distance whenever possible, including when at the beach."

Public health orders require people to maintain a minimum two-metre separation at any indoor or outdoor gathering, with certain exceptions. Provincial guidelines offers flexibility for cohort groups, for example, with households permitted to have close interactions with up to 15 people.

Sylvan Lake was trending on Twitter Sunday afternoon with certain pictures shared hundreds of times.

NDP MLA Janis Irwin commented on a post, saying it was reminiscent of crowded U.S. beaches during recent long weekends.

Sylvan Lake today - my anxiety was a tad high today😬 Don’t think we’ll be going back. I felt like a Covidiot today 🤦🏻‍♀️ <a href="https://t.co/ncYWBINIMO">pic.twitter.com/ncYWBINIMO</a> —@papercandie

Sylvan Lake, home to about 15,000 residents, swells with thousands of visitors in the summer months as it hosts one of the most accessible beaches for people living in Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton.

At the outset of the pandemic, local officials asked people with summer homes to stay put wherever they spent the winter, noting a local COVID-19 outbreak could overwhelm the healthcare system. Barriers were placed at the entrance of public parking lots around the lake to dissuade would-be beachgoers.

But as the province eased public health restrictions and the barriers came down, the beach regained its status as a popular weekend getaway.

Last week, the town announced it had deactivated its Emergency Coordination Centre, with decisions related to COVID-19 returned to regular administrative operations.