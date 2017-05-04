Crowbar attacker to be sentenced for crime of 'road rage, revenge and opportunity'

An Edmonton man who broke a woman's arms with a crowbar because she honked at him on the road has shown no remorse for his actions, a Crown prosecutor says.

Jared Eliasson will be sentenced Thursday for aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and mischief.

A pre-sentence report prepared by a probation officer noted that Eliasson's attitude has deteriorated since he was convicted in April.

"He has become condescending, argumentative, dictates tasks to the writer and has not complied with simple directions," Melissa Dean wrote in her report. "The subject has an explosive and escalating temper, which appears to be easily triggered."

CBC News obtained a copy of a private message from Eliasson's Facebook page that was posted on August 8, 2019, four months after he was found guilty of aggravated assault.

"Like it or not it's a hell of a thing when you can make national news just by letting off some steam," the post said. "Kind of puts things in perspective. Makes you realize, hey! What could happen if I really concentrate!? Can't wait to find out!"

Eliasson's lawyer declined to comment about the post, but told CBC News he was aware of it.

At a sentencing hearing Wednesday, the defence asked Court of Queen's Bench Justice Adam Germain to impose a sentence in the range of 18 to 24 months, with credit for time served in the Edmonton Remand Centre and during two years of house arrest.

That would mean Eliasson would serve no further time behind bars.

Chelsey Schendzielorz leaves court in April 2019 after her attacker was found guilty of aggravated assault. (Peter Evans/CBC)

"Jail time has been satisfied," lawyer Zack Elias told the court.

The woman's injuries were serious but not life-threatening, said Elias, who said his client has taken steps to address his anger issues.

Eliasson, 31, told his probation officer he did not agree with the verdict and thought he had "served enough time," according to the pre-sentence report.

"He felt there is nothing further in terms of a sentence he should receive from the judge, and that on sentencing day he should walk out of court with no further conditions," probation officer Melissa Dean wrote.

The judge was told Eliasson has already enrolled to take university classes in January.

"I don't think additional jail time is something that's helpful in the rehabilitation process," Elias told the judge.

Private post on Jared Eliasson's Facebook page, posted Aug. 8, 2019. (Facebook/Jared Eliasson)

He said media attention has had a negative effect on his client.

"It's been difficult for him to find employment because of media coverage," Elias said. "He has a certain amount of notoriety in Edmonton."

The Crown is asking for a three-and-a-half-year sentence, less one year and two months credit for time already served.

"This was not a spontaneous act of violence," prosecutor Mark van Manen told the court. "He planned out what he would do. At no time did he decide to turn around and continue with his paper route."

Van described the attack as a crime of "road rage, revenge and opportunity." He also listed the victim's serious injuries and Eliasson's lack of remorse as aggravating factors to be considered in sentencing.

In a victim impact statement, Chelsey Schendzielorz said the attack has affected her physically, emotionally and financially.

A portion of the attack was captured on the victim's dash camera. (Edmonton Police Service)

"This is my present, not just my past right now," Schendzielorz wrote. "I am still piecing my life back together and trying to make sense [of] what I went through."

Eliasson told his probation officer he is supported financially by his mother and disclosed he owed her $15,000 to $20,000. He and his mother confirmed she was covering his legal bill, which could amount to another $25,000.

His older brother told the probation officer that their mother is very protective of Jared and dotes on him, according to the presentence report. The older brother was also concerned about Jared's temper tantrums, which included punching holes in the walls, yelling curse words and screaming.

"Mother won't give up on him," the older brother told the probation officer. "I'm concerned for my mom's safety and she is a prisoner of his insanity."

The probation report noted that Eliasson also talked about his victim.

"I feel sorry for that person, she has been through a lot and I hope she recovers fully from her injuries," he told his probation officer.

That person was Schendzielorz, who on the morning of March 7, 2017, honked at the driver of a small silver car blocking an intersection in the King Edward Park neighbourhood in southeast Edmonton.

What happened next was captured on Schendzielorz's dash camera.

She travelled a couple of blocks to park in front of her house. As she sat chatting on the phone with her father, a silver car drove up and parked behind her vehicle.

She said the driver got out holding a crowbar and hit her twice, breaking both her arms.

Eliasson was delivering newspapers at the time. He admitted he was the driver in the car Schendzielorz honked at.

He told his probation officer he regretted, "being in the wrong place at the wrong time and going out that day."