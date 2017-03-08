Victim of crowbar assault thought attacker would damage vehicle, not break her arms

A woman whose arms were shattered in a road rage attack said her attacker told her "Die, bitch, die" before assaulting her with a crowbar two years ago.

Testifying on the first day of her alleged attacker's trial, Chelsea Schendzielorz said she underwent surgeries for her injuries and was in the hospital for a week after the attack in March 2017.

Jared Matthew Eliasson is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public in relation to the alleged attack.

He pleaded not guilty on all counts.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the incident happened at around 7 a.m. on March 7.

Schendzielorz had just dropped off her fiancé at his job in southeast Edmonton and was driving her Hyundai Tucson home. As she travelled westbound on 76th Avenue, she was talking to her father on her cellphone, using its Bluetooth technology.

At 87th Street, Schendzielorz came across a Pontiac Wave that was blocking the intersection.

She honked her horn at the vehicle and yelled, "Move." The man driving the vehicle looked over his shoulder at her and drove forward out of the way.

Schendzielorz passed the Pontiac on the left side before turning north onto 87th Street and heading for home.

Police say this crowbar was used in the attack that broke both of Chelsea Schendzielorz's arms. (Supplied/Edmonton Police Service)

'I'm gonna let you go, Dad, I have an argument on my hands'

She parked out front of her house and remained in the car, still speaking with her father for a few more minutes when she spotted the Pontiac driving up behind her.

"I'm gonna let you go, Dad, I have an argument on my hands," Schendzielorz could be heard saying in dashcam footage that was played in court on Monday.

Concerned the man might try to damage her vehicle, she stepped out.

"No sooner did I get out, the male was upon me and had the weapon raised above his head and struck down," Schendzielorz testified.

The dark blue crowbar allegedly used in the attack smashed into her left forearm. She dropped her arm and he raised the bar above his head once more, saying "Die, bitch, die." He swung down and struck her right forearm, Schendzielorz said.

The man then went back to his vehicle and drove off. Schendzielorz says she could not use her arms but made it inside her house. She noticed she was bleeding while on the phone with 911, she said.

Schendzielorz was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital that day and underwent surgery for serious injuries including compound fractures in her arms and a dislocated elbow. She has metal plates in her arms and said she still feels pain from the injuries.

Chelsea Schendzielorz was in hospital for a week after the attack. (Supplied/Edmonton Police Service)

Eliasson sat in the prisoner's box wearing a blue, button-up shirt, making eye contact with Schendzielorz as she spoke.

Brett Maimann, the director of a contract newspaper delivery company, also testified as a witness on Monday. He said Eliasson had started working a paper delivery route in the area that February.

Sgt. Daniel Wilson, with the Edmonton Police Service, showed court the dark blue crowbar that was allegedly used in the attack.

Eliasson was arrested after police received numerous tips after the attack. Police said the suspect had "good reason" to be in the neighbourhood at the time.

Schendzielorz said she'd never previously met the man who attacked her. She said he was white, with brown hair that reached his ears and that he was wearing a toque and a winter jacket at the time of the attack.

When prosecutor Mark van Maren asked her if the man who attacked her was in the room, she stared at Eliasson for several seconds before saying she believes the accused is the same man.

Eliasson's trial continues Tuesday.