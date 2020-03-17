Critics say UCP government subverting review of act that gave ministers sweeping powers

United Conservative Party members have voted to control the focus, and limit the public scrutiny, of a contentious public health act that gave cabinet ministers the authority to write laws and create new penalties without the approval of the legislature, critics say.

At the first meeting of the Select Special Health Act Review Committee Wednesday, UCP MLAs used their majority to create a subcommittee. The subcommittee will produce recommendations, in private and off the record, about which parts of the act will be reviewed, and which witnesses, if any, will be called to testify before the whole committee.

Because the UCP also holds majority on the whole committee, the subcommittee's recommendations will effectively only be those of the UCP MLAs.

"They're subverting the committee," said Jay Cameron, a lawyer for the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. It has launched a legal challenge of the constitutionality of Bill 10, which amended the existing Public Health Act.

"The UCP exploited a pandemic to subvert democracy and then unconstitutionally transferred the power of the legislature to UCP cabinet ministers," he said.

Cameron said Premier Jason Kenney ordered the review to mollify members of the public who were "justifiably outraged" about the "overreach" of Bill 10.

"It is our perspective after reading [the Hansard transcript of the committee meeting] that the UCP has an obvious aversion to accountability and transparency regarding Bill 10 and its study," Cameron said.

"And the reason they do is because Bill 10 is an unconstitutional power grab that they very well ought to be ashamed of."

The UCP MLAs also voted down an amendment, advanced by NDP Opposition health critic David Shepherd, to ensure the subcommittee of four UCP MLAs and two NDP MLAs, could only have quorum if an NDP MLA was present. Shepherd said he wanted to guard against the UCP calling "snap" meetings that NDP members would be unable to attend.

"We attempted to ensure that there would be appropriate representation," Shepherd said. "We tried to ensure that all Albertans would know what was happening. We tried to ensure there would be transparency. The government members refused at every step."

Jay Cameron is a lawyer with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms in Calgary. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

In an emailed statement, UCP caucus executive director Robyn Henwood said it is common for committees, including under the previous NDP government, to delegate work to a subcommittee "and for that committee's work to be done in camera to facilitate more free flow of discussions."

Henwood said "no other committee or sub-committee sets out a requirement to have an opposition MLA for quorum.

"In fact, neither does the Assembly. The requirement suggested by the NDP was abnormal, and not something they provided for when they were in government," Henwood said, adding that ample notice will be provided for meetings to the NDP MLAs, all of whom live in the Edmonton area.

"That said, Opposition MLAs refusing to show up for work should not prevent a committee from meeting to carry out its important task."

Bill passed in two days

The UCP government pushed through Bill 10, the Public Health Emergency Measures Act, on April 2, after only two days of debate in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The NDP tried but failed to add sunset clauses and transparency requirements. Kenney subsequently acknowledged concerns about the bill.

"Given the public concerns, which I think are reasonable or understandable, I have asked our lawyers to go back to the drawing board and we are looking at possibly bringing forward amendments to the public health act to narrow, circumscribe or limit what we brought forward in Bill 10," Kenney said in late April.

At the meeting Wednesday, Banff-Kananaskis UCP MLA Miranda Rosin put forward the motion to create the subcommittee as a way, she said, to expedite the work of the committee, which has four months to produce a report for the legislature.

Rosin also voted with her UCP colleagues against an amendment to have at least one NDP MLA present for the subcommittee to have quorum.

Private, off-the-record decisions

NDP justice critic Kathleen Ganley said she was shocked the UCP MLAs voted down the amendment.

"I honestly believed it was an accident or an oversight that resulted in creating a subcommittee that would essentially allow government members to make the decisions in secret, off the record, without the presence of the opposition to bring forward to this committee," Ganley said at the meeting.

"I am really surprised to discover that that was, in fact, not accidental but was, in fact, the intention."

Shepherd reminded the committee that they were there because the public had expressed serious concerns about overreach of the act, and the government's lack of transparency.

He said the UCP MLAs on the committee were "doing precisely the same thing" by conducting business behind closed doors and off the record, potentially without any input from the opposition members on the committee.

"Which is actually intended to try to set straight this utter lack of transparency and failure of this government to check its own grasp of power," Shepherd said.

NDP accused of 'gamesmanship'

UCP MLA Martin Long dismissed the concerns of Ganley and Shepherd.

"I appreciate the opportunity that the opposition members have [been] provided to speak about their gamesmanship and their ability to create their own storyline," Long said, and he suggested that the NDP had advanced amendments so that they could boycott the subcommittee.

Cameron noted that the NDP had tried, but failed to get the committee to call Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer as well as Labour Minister Jason Copping to testify.

Cameron said Shepherd had previously told the legislature that the Health minister's staff had refused to answer his question about whether Bill 10 was constitutional.

"The reason they refused to answer, speaking plainly, is that Bill 10 is not constitutional," Cameron said adding that the NDP clearly wanted to get the minister and his officials before the committee so they could drill down on whether the government knew the bill was unconstitutional even as they rammed it through the legislature.

Cameron said Bill 10 is an "end run around democracy and the elected legislature" with the vesting of power in a minister, or ministers, with no checks and balances.

The public, he said, wanted the review and they will want to understand how it was conducted, what the committee reviewed, what it recommended and what its results were.

"How can you do that if you're going to have a separate subcommittee meeting in secret, and preventing scrutiny of what is going on?"