Crews fighting to protect Edson, Alta., as wildfire grows to more than 200,000 hectares

Crews are still working to contain a wildfire threatening the town of Edson, Alta., and some parts of Yellowhead County, as the fire continues to grow.

"It's slower today, but that doesn't mean that risk is over," Edson chief administrative officer Christine Beveridge said Sunday in a fire update live on Facebook.

Luc Mercier, Yellowhead County's chief administrative officer, echoed Beveridge's caution.

"These fires are on our doorstep and ... have the ability to be a significant danger in a matter of minutes," Mercier said.

The wildfire, known as EWF031, has grown to more than 200,000 hectares, up from 130,000 hectares on Friday.

Edson's 8,400 residents were ordered Friday evening to evacuate the town. It's the second time this wildfire season the town 200 kilometres west of Edmonton has fallen under an evacuation order.

Caroline Charbonneau, an information officer with Alberta Wildfire, said Sunday the fire is only two kilometres south of Edson.

"Friday night that fire moved so quickly because of the strong winds," Charbonneau said in an interview.

"[Monday] we don't expect very strong winds but the winds have been so unpredictable that we can't take any chances."

Hot temperatures are expected to last until Wednesday. Evacuees have been told they may not be allowed to return home before then.

Firefighters have been putting structural guards in place and patrolling neighbourhoods. They have been moving combustible objects such as propane tanks, barbecues and hanging planters away from homes.

The county is getting help in the form of additional sprinkler systems and water bombers.