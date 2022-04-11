'They hunt us': Cree trans woman says Edmonton is unsafe

When Edmonton city council adopted an action plan to improve safety and well-being for Indigenous people at a meeting on April 6, advocate Chevi Rabbit said she was disappointed by the lack of attention to 2SLGBT people and the specific ways they are vulnerable.

Rabbit, who describes herself as biracial and Cree, says she came to the city hoping to end the intergenerational trauma that has haunted her family, but instead she ended up the victim of a hate crime.

Now Rabbit, from Montana First Nation, wants the city to do more to protect other 2SLGBT people from similar violence.

"It was very glossy and self-congratulating," Rabbit said of council's approval of a plan put forward by Councillor Aaron Paquette. "I felt like [2SLGBT people] were pushed out in this reconciliation effort."

Coun. Aaron Paquette, right, introduced an action plan to improve safety and well-being for Indigenous people, based on the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). (Peter Evans/CBC)

The move to Edmonton

Rabbit grew up with her mother and stepfather in Ponoka, Alta. about 100 km south of Edmonton.

Her father was murdered when she was just a baby, and Rabbit says her aunt and uncle were both part of the 60's Scoop.

"My mom did a really good job sheltering me in a bubble," Rabbit said, noting that she was surrounded by love and support throughout her youth.

As a young adult, Rabbit decided to attend the University of Alberta in Edmonton. She was excited to be the first person in her family to receive a degree.

It's a decision she now regrets.

"I wish I never came to Edmonton," Rabbit said. "I'm trying to find the good in this."

Rabbit's mixed feelings about the city stem from an incident in 2012. When she was still a student at the University of Alberta, a group of men attacked Rabbit in a Safeway parking lot.

Rabbit moved to Edmonton when she was 18 to pursue a degree at the University of Alberta. (Soko Fothaus)

She says that experience led her to become an advocate for others. Rabbit says her assault led her to discourage other Indigenous people, including her niece, from moving to Edmonton.

Edmonton and its surrounding area have the second largest urban Indigenous population in Canada, according to Statistics Canada.

Rabbit says many of those people arrive alone and vulnerable. Once they've been victimized, it's easy for them to fall prey again.

"We're just country natives, going to the city," she said.

Online hate

After her own assault, Rabbit said she faced a barrage of online hate and threats.

"Then there were men that were offering help, but it came with strings," Rabbit said.

She says her family helped shelter her from predators but others may not be as lucky.

"They hunt us online through dating apps," she added.

Rabbit became an advocate for other 2SLGBT people after she was assaulted in 2012. (Chevi Rabbit/Facebook)

The best way to protect 2SLGBT people from predators is housing, according to Rabbit, adding that people make unsafe choices when they have nowhere to live.

"When you have no housing available, and the only person willing to give you a home… the cost is sex," she said.

Rabbit says these situations can lead to further exploitation, including sex trafficking, drug abuse and violence.

A report on human trafficking by the Native Women's Association of Canada found that 2SLGBT people are especially vulnerable "as a group that exists at the intersections of queer and/or transphobia as well as colonial racism."

Along with housing, Rabbit says a focus on anti-discrimination in employment would help. She says she would also like to see more of an effort to include language that acknowledges 2SLGBT people in the city's official communications.

Rabbit says she thinks politicians in Edmonton mean well, but that she has not seen a lot of follow through during her 12 years of advocacy.

"Proud LGBT people come to the city and they meet oppressive people and oppressive systems," Rabbit said.

"We're coming here for a bright future. We're not looking to get beat up going to the grocery store."