Crash near Peace River kills 2 people, sends 2 others to hospital
Highway expected to be closed into early morning hours Wednesday
Two people were killed and two others sent to hospital following a highway crash near Peace River.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 2 near Range Road 252, about 40 kilometres west of Peace River. The highway was expected to be closed into the early morning hours Wednesday.
Peace River is about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.