26-year-old woman killed in crash on Anthony Henday Drive

A 26-year old woman is dead after her car drifted off Anthony Henday Drive in Edmonton and collided with a pillar at an overpass on Friday night.

Police were told a blue Hyundai Accent was travelling westbound when it collided with a cement bridge pillar at the 91st Street overpass at around 9 p.m. Friday.

The woman died from her injuries at the scene, police said in a news release. There were no other passengers in the car and no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Edmonton Fire Rescue and EMS responded to the crash. Police continue to investigate.