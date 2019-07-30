'I was definitely beyond terrified': Woman, dog cornered by coyotes in Laurier Heights

A woman and her small dog were cornered by four coyotes this week in Laurier Heights, an area where park rangers have investigated allegations of the animals being fed meat.

On Tuesday night, Jenny Campbell and her seven-month-old dachshund Lou were walking along Laurier Drive. Campbell noticed four coyotes walking about four car lengths (15-20 metres) behind them along the sidewalk. She didn't have a cellphone with her at the time.

She carried Lou in her arms and casually walked — trying to not encourage a chase — to a friend's home. However, when she arrived at the house, there was no one home and the coyote pack was at the end of the driveway.

"I immediately kind of started to panic because I could tell that they were starting to get closer to me and so I threw a rock at two of them," Campbell said. "Two of them got a bit spooked and they went back down into the ravine."

But the other two weren't deterred and remained sitting near the end of the driveway, despite her efforts to scare them off.

A stranger pulled up after noticing the coyotes. Campbell ran to the vehicle, still carrying her dog and got inside it. The woman honked the horn scaring off the animals. Campbell said the ordeal lasted about 15 minutes.

"I was definitely beyond terrified."

Laurier Drive is located right along the Mackenzie Ravine. Campbell grew up in the area and says coyotes sightings are quite common.

But this was quite different.

"My experience was that they were much more aggressive than I've ever noticed," she said.

Campbell reported the incident to 311.

If the City of Edmonton deems the coyote behaviour as aggressive, it may put up signs to flag the coyote presence and try to spot the animals.

"We will go in and try to find that coyote and investigate and engage its behaviour," said Ryan Smar, a park ranger with the city.

"And then we'll get other groups involved if that coyote needs to be hazed further, or we can just go in and make it uncomfortable for the coyote for it to leave."

Smar says he encourages residents to scare away coyotes if they're spotted in neighbourhoods.

"Make noise. Grab a stick and throw it. Throw a rock. Clap your hands. Do a false charge at it," he said. "Anything to show that coyote that you're not scared of it. We don't want people to turn and run just because you might kick in [its] prey drive."

More tips of what to do in a coyote encounter can be found on the city's website.

The city received nine complaints of coyotes in the Laurier Heights neighbourhood this year. Seven were coyote sightings, one was a follow or chase, while the other was an aggressive encounter.

That's low when compared to other neighbourhoods like Lynnwood and McConachie, which have 40 coyote complaints each this year.

Feeding investigation in 2018

In February last year, Edmonton park rangers investigated instances of meat being dropped in the Mackenzie Ravine, which is right beside the Laurier Heights neighbourhood where Campbell met the coyotes. Evidence of the meat was witnessed by rangers and residents who made complaints to 311, but no charges were laid.

It's difficult for the city to lay charges against the feeding of coyotes as the person needs to be caught in the act and a witness must be willing to fill out a report and potentially appear in court.

Residents are encouraged to keep their yards free of garbage, food and pet waste, along with calling 311 to report anyone feeding wildlife.

