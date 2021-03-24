Alberta reports 465 new cases of COVID-19, 197 variant cases

The day after the province announced it would delay a move to Step 3 of its reopening plan, Alberta reported a rise in hospitalizations and a new daily high for COVID-19 cases identified as highly infectious variants of concern.

The province announced 465 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,971, along with three new deaths from the illness.

A total of 197 new variant cases were also detected, the vast majority being the B117 variant first identified in the U.K.

Of the 197 cases, 195 are B117 with the other two being P1, the variant first detected in Brazil.

The province currently has 1,127 active variant cases, which represents slightly more than 18 per cent of the total active cases in Alberta.

There were 290 people in hospital across Alberta on Tuesday including 52 in intensive care. Hospitalizations increased by 10 from the previous day. On Monday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced the province expects to have 300 people in hospital within a week.

Alberta has almost reached the half-million mark for COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. As of end of day Monday, 497,280 doses of vaccine have been administered. So far, 93,681 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses.

Tuesday's update reported 6,321 active cases of COVID-19. The regional breakdown of those active cases is:

Calgary zone: 2,724

Edmonton zone: 1,378

South zone: 800

North zone: 740

Central zone: 578

Unknown: 11

The next COVID-19 update with Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.