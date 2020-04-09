Confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise at Edmonton seniors' home

A seniors' residence in north Edmonton continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak, with three more cases confirmed for a total of 11.

Shepherd's Care Kensington Village has been dealing with an outbreak since mid-March. On Tuesday, Shepherd's Care Foundation confirmed on its website there were three additional positive cases.

Four staff members had come in contact with those individuals and are now self-isolating. Two Alberta Health Services case managers who have clients at Kensington Village have tested positive for the virus.

The facility's long-term care, designated supportive living and independent living areas have been closed to all visitors since late March.

The majority of the residents who have the virus live in the group's rental apartment buildings. Those residents live independently and can leave, but there is an order in place for all residents to remain in the building in isolation, said Shawn Terlson, president and CEO of Shepherd's Care Foundation.

"We're only the landlord in these independent residences," he said. "We know that area needs action but we still put signage on doors and reached out to families and residents indicating that everybody's under isolation."

There haven't been any COVID-19 cases in the long-term care facility of Kensington Village. Terlson credits the lockdown of the building, which included residents of the condo and apartment units, for limiting the spread of the virus.

For family members of residents who live in the building, the outbreak and lockdown has led to anxiety, fear and stress.

Marilyn Quaedvlieg's 87-year-old mother Motria Mah has been a resident of the rental apartments at Kensington village for nearly a decade.

Motria Mah, 87, is a resident of Kensington Village rental apartments. Her daughter is concerned with the level of assistance provided to residents while they're instructed to isolate in their rooms. (Submitted by Marilyn Quaedvlieg)

Mah is partly deaf. Quaedvlieg said she can't have a phone conversation with her mother and is disappointed with the communication by Shepherd's Care staff to keep her updated on her current condition.

"Quite concerned, simply because of the condition of my mother and my not being able to communicate with her," Quaedvlieg said.

"She cannot hear. She does not understand. If someone at least were to ensure that people like this are given a little better treatment and a little more attention would help relieve family's anxieties."

Terlson says communications staff are on standby to address emails sent to Shepherd's Care by family members of residents. As well, members of two churches are reaching out to residents and families to keep them informed.

"We're communicating as much as humanly possible," he said.

As for residents like Mah who are living at the independent facility but need help while isolating, Terlson says staff has stepped up its assistance.

"We've done everything possible ensuring people have groceries, meals and various other things," he said. "We're using all our resources to keep these people isolated in their rooms."