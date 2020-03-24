Edmontonians aim to come out of COVID-19 isolation with new skills
It's easy to get caught up feeling lonely while self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic. But if you take to social media or head online, it isn't hard to find someone teaching or learning a new skill.
Watch Edmontonians find new ways to stimulate their minds during self-isolation
There are instructions for making bread, virtual yoga classes on Instagram and Facebook, and apps for learning new languages.
In Edmonton, several people are finding unique ways to survive isolation.
Watch their stories here: