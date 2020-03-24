Skip to Main Content
Edmontonians aim to come out of COVID-19 isolation with new skills
Zahra Premji · CBC News ·
Salima Versi is teaching her son, Sinan, how to speak Arabic and French while in isolation. (Alykhan Sumar)

It's easy to get caught up feeling lonely while self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But if you take to social media or head online, it isn't hard to find someone teaching or learning a new skill.

There are instructions for making bread, virtual yoga classes on Instagram and Facebook, and apps for learning new languages.

In Edmonton, several people are finding unique ways to survive isolation.

Watch their stories here:

CBC Edmonton's Zahra Premji meets virtually with some Edmontonians to find out how their lives have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. 3:22
