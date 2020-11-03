COVID-19 alters election night plans for American expats

Four years ago, more than 300 American expats and curious Canadians packed Metro Cinema's Garneau Theatre to watch results of the U.S. election unfold.

Tonight, thanks to the pandemic, the historic Edmonton theatre will be empty.

Executive director Dan Smith said the not-for-profit society considered hosting a watch party or allowing staff to watch the results on the big screen, but ultimately decided against both, since COVID-19 cases in Edmonton have been on the rise.

A watch party for up to 15 members of the Parkdale Cromdale Community League has also been cancelled; one of its organizers got sick and is awaiting COVID-19 test results, civics director Kevin Wong said.

When election results start arriving later today, most American expats in Alberta will be absorbing the news at home and online.

Kimberly Johnson, an Edmontonian from California, will log into Zoom to attend a Canada-wide watch party run by Democrats Abroad.

Johnson, who is chair of the organization's Edmonton chapter, has been organizing virtually for months, helping fellow Americans abroad exercise their right to vote.

"As challenging as virtual events are, they've also been a way for people to be involved and stay involved — especially with our members who are seniors and have been locked away in their houses for months," she said.

The agenda for the Democrats Abroad event includes a late-night dance party, musical performances, "comedy relief" and drop-in guests.

Virtual watch parties

Another virtual watch party, hosted by the Canadian Public Relations Society, offers analysis from Greg Anderson, a political science professor at the University of Alberta, and Gary Mar, a former Alberta government rep in the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Some voters are less interested in watching hours of political commentary before a winner has been declared.

Gordon Kesler, a former MLA for the Western Canada Concept party who now lives south of Phoenix, Ariz., would rather not be staring at his television all night.

The longtime Republican voter figures he might go see a movie and tune in later.

"I'd rather watch and see what happens when the actual results start coming in," he said.

In-person watch parties

At least two downtown Edmonton restaurants are hosting small watch parties tonight.

With public health measures, like physical distancing, in place, there is currently no cap on attendance for restaurants and bars, but Edmonton and Calgary have new mandatory 15-person limits for social and family gatherings.

Wayne Jones, who co-owns Rocky Mountain Icehouse, said his pub has a reduced capacity of about 20 patrons. He may set up televisions outdoors so more people can watch safely from the patio, starting at 6 p.m.

A watch party at River City Revival House, a few blocks away, is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

Beyond election day

Though CBC's presidential poll tracker shows Joe Biden is maintaining his lead over Donald Trump, some expat Democrats are preparing for the worst.

Eric McIntosh, a dual citizen who lives in Edmonton, has booked the three days following the election off work — for mental health and wellness purposes.

"I just feel like I'll be a basket case, maybe even regardless of the outcome," he said.