Alberta reports 231 new cases of COVID-19 as province looks to Stage 2 reopening this week
Province reports 360 in hospital, 96 in ICU
Alberta is expected to loosen restrictions this week as hospitalizations continue to trend downwards.
Thursday has been slated for Stage 2 of reopening, allowing for in-person dining, gyms, and larger outdoor gatherings. The move is predicated on the already-reached threshold of 60 per cent of eligible Albertans having received their first dose as well as hospitalizations numbering under 500 and declining.
As of Sunday's update, there were 360 people in hospital — a decrease of 13 from the previous day. Of those, 96 were in intensive care units — the first time since April 16 that fewer than 100 COVID-19 patients have been in intensive care unit beds in Alberta.
Alberta reported 231 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and no deaths. The last time there were zero deaths reported in a day was on May 4.
Total active cases dropped 187, down to 4,884. The positivity rate was 4.5 per cent on Saturday after 5,337 tests.
Here is how active cases breakdown by health zone:
- Calgary zone: 1,997
- Edmonton zone: 1,315
- North zone: 677
- Central zone: 632
- South zone: 263
- Unknown: 0
Another 42,745 doses were administered on Saturday with 66.4 per cent of Albertans 12 and older now having received their first shot.
