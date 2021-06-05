Alberta reports 293 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 additional deaths

Alberta reported 293 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and three more deaths.

There were 373 people in hospital on Saturday, a decrease of six from the previous day. Of those, 105 were in intensive care units.

Three more deaths from the disease were recorded, bringing the total to 2,246.

Total active cases dropped 344, down to 5,071. The positivity rate was 4.4 per cent on Saturday after 6,843 tests.

Here is how active cases breakdown by health zone:

Calgary zone: 2,067

Edmonton zone: 1,346

North zone: 705

Central zone: 664

South zone: 288

Unknown: 1

Another 57,500 doses were administered on Friday with 66 per cent of Albertans 12 and older now having received their first shot.