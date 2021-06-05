Alberta reports 293 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 additional deaths
There were 373 people in hospital on Saturday, a decrease of six from the previous day.
Province reports 373 in hospital, 105 in ICU
Alberta reported 293 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and three more deaths.
There were 373 people in hospital on Saturday, a decrease of six from the previous day. Of those, 105 were in intensive care units.
Three more deaths from the disease were recorded, bringing the total to 2,246.
Total active cases dropped 344, down to 5,071. The positivity rate was 4.4 per cent on Saturday after 6,843 tests.
Here is how active cases breakdown by health zone:
- Calgary zone: 2,067
- Edmonton zone: 1,346
- North zone: 705
- Central zone: 664
- South zone: 288
- Unknown: 1
Another 57,500 doses were administered on Friday with 66 per cent of Albertans 12 and older now having received their first shot.
