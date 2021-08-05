Alberta reports 397 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

Alberta reported 397 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the highest daily case count since June 1.

The new cases were detected on 7,460 tests with a test-positivity rate of 5.39 per cent, the highest rate since early June.

Thursday's new case number is a significant jump from Wednesday's daily total of 206 cases.

One new death from COVID-19 was reported Thursday, ending several days without any deaths reported. The province's total number of deaths from COVID-19 is now 2,329.

Active cases rose by 244 from the province's last report and are now at 2,526.

Here's how active cases breakdown regionally:

Calgary zone: 1,351

Edmonton zone: 469

South zone: 282

North zone: 262

Central zone: 157

Unknown: 5

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 climbed from 84 a week ago (July 28), to 102 as of the latest update. That number includes 24 people being treated in intensive care.

There were 10,069 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Wednesday. About 76.2 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one dose of vaccine and 66.2 per cent have had both doses.