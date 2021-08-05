Alberta reports 397 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death
Positivity rate climbs to 5.39 per cent
Alberta reported 397 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the highest daily case count since June 1.
The new cases were detected on 7,460 tests with a test-positivity rate of 5.39 per cent, the highest rate since early June.
Thursday's new case number is a significant jump from Wednesday's daily total of 206 cases.
One new death from COVID-19 was reported Thursday, ending several days without any deaths reported. The province's total number of deaths from COVID-19 is now 2,329.
Active cases rose by 244 from the province's last report and are now at 2,526.
Here's how active cases breakdown regionally:
- Calgary zone: 1,351
- Edmonton zone: 469
- South zone: 282
- North zone: 262
- Central zone: 157
- Unknown: 5
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 climbed from 84 a week ago (July 28), to 102 as of the latest update. That number includes 24 people being treated in intensive care.
There were 10,069 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Wednesday. About 76.2 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one dose of vaccine and 66.2 per cent have had both doses.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?