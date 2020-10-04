COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Good Samaritan and HelloFresh warehouse

The Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre and a HelloFresh warehouse are the sites of two new COVID-19 outbreaks in Edmonton.

There are two active COVID-19 cases at the Good Samaritan, as well as 33 active cases at a HelloFresh warehouse, said Tom McMillan, Alberta Health spokesperson. Both outbreaks were publicly listed on the Alberta government's website on Friday.

McMillan added there are two recovered cases of COVID-19 at the HelloFresh warehouse.

The outbreak at the Good Samaritan Care Centre in south Edmonton follows another COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year at the site, that was first declared on June 13. This first outbreak resulted in 34 deaths.

Residents and families of residents at the care centre announced in September they were launching a $20-million class-action lawsuit against the Good Samaritan Society.

HelloFresh is an international subscription-based meal delivery service.

Jonathan Motha-Pollock, a HelloFresh spokesperson, said the company contacted Alberta Health Services the same day they learned of the first positive case at their Edmonton warehouse. He added they initiated contact tracing to identify employees who were in close contact with the positive case and sent those employees home on 14-day paid sick leave.

Motha-Pollock said AHS has stated there's no evidence to suggest the outbreak poses a risk to HelloFresh customers, with no confirmed COVID-19 cases spread through food or food packaging.

There are currently 24 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the Edmonton zone, according to the Alberta government.