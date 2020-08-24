2 more die in south Edmonton care centre COVID-19 outbreak, total now 31

A COVID-19 outbreak at a south Edmonton care home has killed two more people.

The deaths, reported Sunday, bring the total number of dead at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre to 31.

As of Sunday, nine residents remained sick with the respiratory illness and eight employees remained infected.

Since the outbreak began, 39 residents have recovered, the same number of recoveries among residents reported more than a week ago.

At least 25 employees have also recovered from the illness.

The outbreak was first declared on June 13 and is considered the deadliest care centre outbreak in Alberta — surpassing the 21 deaths reported at Calgary's Extendicare Hillcrest last month.

The centre, located at 4225 107th St. NW, has been working with Alberta Health Services in an attempt to curb the spread through reduced contact, increased sanitization and enhanced testing.

The centre has cancelled outdoor visits, brought in additional cleaning staff, and screens employees and residents twice a day.

AHS had considered taking over day-to-day operations of the facility in mid-July, but decided the move was not necessary.

The city has seen an uptick in cases and the Good Samaritan is not the only Edmonton health facility dealing with an outbreak.

On Friday, Alberta Health Services confirmed two staff at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital in southeast Edmonton had tested positive for COVID-19, officially marking an outbreak at the facility.

There are also three COVID-19 patients at the hospital, but they are not considered part of the outbreak since they acquired the disease outside the facility.

During its daily update on Friday, Alberta confirmed 144 new cases of COVID-19, the biggest single-day total since mid-July.

With 676 active cases, the Edmonton zone also accounted for more than half of the province's 1,144 active cases.

The province also recorded two more deaths from the disease on Friday which brought the total to 230.