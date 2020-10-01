COVID outbreak at U of A's St. Joseph's College residence now contained

The University of Alberta says five students living in residence at St. Jospeh's College have recovered from COVID-19, and no additional cases have been reported.

"All 22 members of St. Joseph's College Men's Residence, including the five individuals who tested positive, are now fully recovered and/or have completed their required self-isolation periods," the U of A said Thursday in an update posted to its website.

On Sept. 20, Alberta Health Services notified the U of A about the outbreak after five people tested positive.

All the men living at the residence had to self-isolate and varsity athletics activities were temporarily suspended but have since resumed with enhanced safety measures, the university said.

The residence will remain on Alberta's public listing of facilities affected by an outbreak until four weeks have passed without a confirmed case of transmission.

St. Joseph's College is a Catholic, undergraduate, liberal arts college on the University of Alberta campus. The program is affiliated with the Archdiocese of Edmonton and its courses, housing facilities and ministry services are open to all U of A students.