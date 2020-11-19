NDP wants masking mandated in Alberta communities with high COVID-19 numbers

The Opposition NDP wants Alberta to require mandatory masking in communities that have had enough cases to require extra restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

There are currently 92 communities on the Alberta Health enhanced protocols list but many do not have bylaws requiring masking in public indoor settings. They include places like Medicine Hat, Drumheller, Brooks and Cold Lake.

Leader Rachel Notley said outbreaks of COVID-19 are no longer contained to the larger urban centres like Edmonton and Calgary. She is concerned hospitals and continuing care facilities in smaller communities could soon be overwhelmed.

"I know that there will be folks out there who won't like the idea of mandatory masks in public places," Notley said.

"Wearing a mask is the best way to protect our social connections, keep businesses running and keep seniors and the most vulnerable safe, while not overwhelming our health care system."

The NDP's call comes one day after Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a province-wide mask mandate for communities with at least 5,000 people

Alberta's United Conservative government has been reluctant to implement mandatory masking, leaving it up to municipalities to mandate policies via bylaw.

The result is a patchwork of policies across the province.

Calgary and Edmonton introduced mandatory indoor masking at the beginning of August.

Municipalities like Grande Prairie waited until their case counts hit a predetermined threshold. Airdrie waited until Nov. 6 when it was added to the AHS enhanced status list.

Red Deer city council passed first and second reading of a masking bylaw this week, with third and final reading scheduled for Monday.

Notley asked Health Minister Tyler Shandro in Wednesday's question period whether the government would enact mandatory masking policies. Instead of providing a straight answer, Shandro accused her of undermining Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

"There are two places in the world where we see public health officials being attacked by politicians," Shandro told the legislature.

"There's the unfortunate circumstance happening in the United States with Dr. (Anthony) Fauci and then there's the Steve Bannon-level antics of the NDP here in Alberta against our public health officials. It's disgusting, it's appalling and its time for it to end."

Alberta Health reported another 730 new cases on Wednesday, which brings the total of active cases across the province to 10,057.