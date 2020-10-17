South Edmonton care home facing $8.1M lawsuit over deadly COVID-19 outbreak

A south Edmonton long-term care facility at the centre of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak is facing a $8.1-million class-action lawsuit for negligence.

In a statement of claim filed Oct. 28 in the Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench, representative plaintiff Angelena Larson alleges that the not-for-profit Shepherd's Care Foundation breached its duty of care as the virus continued to spread through its Mill Woods care home.

The statement of claim, filed by Edmonton law firm James H. Brown and Associates, alleges the foundation left residents "unnecessarily exposed" to the risk of infection, even as the outbreak continued to escalate.

"At all relevant times, the defendants had an obligation to safeguard the life, health and dignity of residents and to ensure continued and adequate care," the statement of claim says.

"The defendants knew that the residents of Shepherd's Care Millwoods were among the most vulnerable in the population of contracting severe to fatal symptoms."

The lawsuit has yet to be certified as a class action. Statements of claim contain allegations not proven in court.

Outbreak declared in September

The outbreak at the Shepherd's Care facility was declared on Sept. 25. Since then, more than 101 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the outbreak.

A total of 63 residents and 47 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently two active COVID-19 among residents.

Thirteen residents have died.

The statement of claim details more than 20 alleged breaches of care, including that the care home failed to ensure adequate staffing was in place, failed to properly segregate residents and did not conduct regular COVID-19 testing.

It also alleges the operator failed to properly train staff and sanitize the facility, and that it failed to manage possible exposure from visitors or staff employed at other facilities.

The statement of claim also alleges that residents and their families were not warned about the outbreak among residents and in some cases, failed to inform families that a loved one had tested positive.

Larson, the representative plaintiff, is the daughter of a woman who became infected with COVID-19 in September and died last month from complications.

"There were inadequate, if any, measures taken by the defendants to prevent the plaintiff's mother from becoming infected with COVID-19," the statement of claim says.

The statement of claim says Larson is suing on behalf of herself and any current and former residents who became infected with COVID-19 while living at Shepherd's Care Millwoods, as well as any spouses, partners or children of residents who got sick or died.

The statement of claim says the residents and their families deserve compensation for the pain and suffering caused by either the virus itself or the loss of loved ones to the illness.

Foundation to defend itself 'vigorously'

In a statement to CBC News, Shepherd's Care said it has continued to provide "quality care" to residents and will "vigorously" defend the proposed class action.

The foundation said its response to the pandemic included investing more than $4 million in additional staffing, PPE, and other protective measures.

"We are reviewing the particulars of the lawsuit," Shepherd's Care president Shawn Terlson said in the statement.

"As this matter is now before the courts, we will not be able to speak to the specifics of it.

"However, we can say with confidence that we will approach this situation with compassion and respect."