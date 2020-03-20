QuarantineAndChill: Binge-worthy shows, podcasts and movies to keep you occupied

If you're feeling the self-isolation blues, you're not alone.

The COVID pandemic has sent countless people into quarantine or self-isolation. Even more people are practising social distancing and staying cooped up at home.

Concerts have been cancelled. Theatres and casinos have closed.

Many restaurants and bars have shuttered. Classrooms and lecture halls have gone quiet.

The pressure to do nothing and see virtually no one is unprecedented but hunkering down at home and keeping your distance from friends and family can be lonely, frustrating and boring.

We plan on drinking black coffee and staring out the window in dead silence giving a bird an occasional nod for this entire period. <br><br>Also U can use ur <a href="https://twitter.com/EPLdotCA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EPLdotCA</a> card 2 watchFilms on <a href="https://twitter.com/Kanopy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kanopy</a> weSuggest Le Samourai (1967) & A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night<a href="https://t.co/tsO7D4YCeV">https://t.co/tsO7D4YCeV</a> —@FandMtheband

In an attempt to stave off the doldrums, Edmonton AM has been asking its listeners for recommendations on the most binge-worthy books, shows, movies and podcasts.

Take a look at our list of isolation-friendly entertainment to pass the hours during these trying times.

Shows

For some magic and thrills:

Westworld: a futuristic Western-themed amusement park occupied by malfunctioning automatons.

Star Trek: Picard: Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as the now-retired admiral.

The Expanse: In this Futuristic plot, humans have colonized the solar system and Mars has become an independent military power.

The Witcher: A mutated monster hunter struggles to find his place in the world.

The Magicians: A group of 20-somethings study at a secret school for magicians and discover a hidden world.

Battlestar Galactica: The Cylons attack again in this reboot of the science fiction cult classic.

The Mandalorian: Baby Yoda. Need we say more?

A good giggle:

Father Brown: A modest, compassionate priest doubles as an effective crime solver.

Frankie and Grace: Two former rivals become friends. Shenanigans ensue.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: A team of oddball detectives solve crimes.

30 Rock: Comedy show writer must contend with a crazy boss and an even crazier cast.

Parks and Recreation: A satirical documentary on the antics of a mid-level bureaucrat in Pawnee, Ind.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Fabulous drag queens strut their stuff in equally fabulous competitions.

Derry Girls: Oddly nostalgic, the series follows Erin and her friends as they grow up in 1990s Northern Ireland.

Kim's Convenience: While running a convenience store in Toronto, the Kim family must contend with customers and each other.

Russian Doll: A young woman gets caught in a mysterious and deadly time loop.

And a little drama:

Mad Men: A peek inside a New York ad agency during a very different era.

Peaky Blinders: Angry mobster fight for survival in 1920s Birmingham.

Downton Abbey: An understated period piece following the lives of a wealthy aristocratic family and their servants.

Murdoch Mysteries: Det. William Murdoch of the Toronto Constabulary investigates murders.

Podcasts

The Loop: A look behind the stories from the CBC Edmonton newsroom.

The House: Also from CBC, The House takes you behind the scenes in the world of Canadian politics.

Slate Political Gabfest: Another favourite for political junkies.

The Moth: "Great stories of everyday life."

The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week: Strange facts from the world of popular science.

My Favourite Murder: A real killer, true-crime comedy.

Hello Monday: A look at the changing nature of work, and how that work is changing us.

The Guitar Knobs: Interviews with boutique builders of guitars, pedals, amps and other gear.

Reclaimed: An exploration of contemporary Indigenous music, from CBC Radio.

PlayME: The best of Canadian indie theatre.

Comedy Bang Bang: Oddball interviews with today's funniest comedians.

Noble Blood: Exploring the stories of some of history's most fascinating royals.

Dark Poutine: True crime and dark history from a Canadian perspective.

Murder Mile: A true crime podcast exploring one of London's darkest murder walks.

Movies

The Naked Gun: An inept police detective sets out to impede a brainwashing conspiracy.

Airplane!: The fate of these passengers remains in peril during this spoof starring Leslie Nielsen.

National Lampoon's Vacation: A cult comedy classic about an ill-fated family road trip.

This is Spinal Tap: a 1984 mockumentary about a heavy metal band on a problem-plagued comeback tour.

Paddington 2: A heartfelt tale of a beloved bear.

Sing Street: a musical coming-of-age comedy set in 1960s Dublin.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople: A boy and his foster dad become the subjects of a manhunt in the New Zealand wilderness.

The Wanderers: An Italian-American gang vie for respect on the streets of the Bronx in 1963.

Wonder: A boy born with facial differences overcomes his fears and becomes an unlikely hero.

Where'd You Go, Bernadette: A dramatic mystery based on the runaway bestseller.

Molly's Game: Woman involved in high-stakes poker finds herself in trouble with the FBI.

Shawshank Redemption: A modern classic about an unconventional inmate, friendship and freedom.

Unstoppable: A race against time to stop a runaway train.

Mr. Holland's Opus: A passionate musician reluctantly accepts a "day job" as a high school music teacher,

Mighty Ducks: A nostalgic favourite about a weak hockey team and their search for glory on the ice.

What great shows, movies or podcasts are you watching? Share your suggestions in the comment section below.