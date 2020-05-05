Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19, variants and vaccination rates

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will update Albertans on efforts to clamp down on the spread of coronavirus while cautiously easing public health restrictions.

Hinshaw's news conference will take place Thursday at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch it live here.

It's been 10 days since some restrictions were eased. Now provincial health officials are keeping an eye on the numbers to determine the next phase of reopening.

Alberta's phased approach to reopening is directly tied to hospitalization numbers and influenced by other indicators, such as infection rates and case counts.

On Wednesday, 370 patients were being treated in hospital, including 60 in ICU beds.

If the number of people in hospital remains below 450, restrictions listed under Step 2 of the reopening framework could be loosened as early as March 1.

Variant cases continue to rise in the province, with a total of 225 cases confirmed as of Wednesday.

About 152,000 doses of vaccine have been administered, and more than 56,500 people have been fully immunized with two doses.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Wednesday that the province will lay out its priority lists for the next phases of the vaccine distribution program "pretty soon" after studying what other provinces are doing.

Kenney said, after supply of the vaccine effectively ran out in mid-January, the next phases of the campaign remain a "moving target."