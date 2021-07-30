Still no timeline for release of COVID-19 decision-making data, Alberta Health says

There is still no timeline for when public health data used to justify changes in Alberta's COVID-19 regulations will be made public, a week after the province's chief medical officer of health again apologized for failing to release the information.

There is no planned release date for the data that Dr. Deena Hinshaw promised to deliver, a spokesperson for Alberta Health said in a statement to CBC News.

'Committed to transparency'

"Dr. Hinshaw has committed to releasing modelling data, and this will be completed in the near future," Alberta Health spokesperson Lisa Glover said in the statement Thursday.

"We are committed to transparency and have provided Albertans as much data and information as possible throughout COVID-19. This is why Alberta has provided more statistics online than any other province or territory."

Alberta Health did not answer questions about what had caused the continued delay but said Hinshaw's team continues to work to provide "more information."

"There is no news conference currently scheduled," Glover wrote.

"We continue to monitor the data in Alberta and other jurisdictions, and provide daily data updates online."

Health-care workers and critics of Alberta's pandemic response have been asking that the information be made public since a month ago, when the province announced it would claw back public health restrictions.

Since then, cases have surged. Alberta is leading the country in daily new cases while active cases and hospitalization rates continue to grow.

Hinshaw was due to release the figures last Thursday during a forum with front-line health-care workers.

She said her team needed more time to "finish synthesizing" the evidence.

Hinshaw said a decision to keep protocols such as masking, testing and isolating in place until at least Sept. 27 delayed work on the report.

"I'm sorry that it's not available," Hinshaw said during the online session where she faced criticism from her peers for a lack of transparency.

"Unfortunately, this is not something I can do by myself, and it's also something we can't release without moving through all of the processes that are necessary in government."

Hinshaw said at the time that she had no interest in releasing the data "in piecemeal." She said the information would be released in a "narrative" style report that would make the data easily understood.

On Aug. 13, as infection rates began to surge, the province stalled plans to lift a slate of public health measures that had been set to expire Aug. 16 — including mandatory isolation, public testing and mandatory masking on transit.

While some of the protocol changes were delayed by six weeks, many pandemic restrictions had already been dropped. Quarantine for close contacts is no longer mandatory, but recommended. Contact tracers no longer notify close contacts. Asymptomatic testing is no longer recommended.

Alberta announced its highest new case number in months Thursday as 1,112 new cases were reported.

There were 308 people in hospital for COVID-19 as of Thursday, including 64 in intensive care.

There are now 9,066 active cases in the province. Four additional deaths were reported Thursday.

This is not the first time Alberta has failed to release data it had promised to make public.

On Jan. 20, Hinshaw indicated that sector-specific transmission data would be released to the public. Alberta Health did not respond to questions about their failure to release this modelling as promised.