Kenney to join Hinshaw during today's COVID-19 briefing

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will provide an update this afternoon on Alberta's effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Kenney will join Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw during a news conference Thursday.

The briefing is set to begin at 4 p.m. MT. You can watch it live here.

Today's news conference will be the first time Kenney has joined Hinshaw behind the podium since Dec. 22 when he cautioned Albertans to remain vigilant over the holidays and spoke of the staggering toll surging case numbers were exacting on frontline healthcare.

Since then, the province has been embroiled in an MLA travel scandal, made slow but steady progress in its vaccination campaign, lost three healthcare workers to the illness and watched reported cases gradually decline.

A total of 13,450 Albertans are now infected with the illness, the lowest case active case count seen in Alberta since mid-November.

Despite the decline in cases, Kenney has suggested that widespread health restrictions may not be lifted next week.

Instead, additional measures will be announced Thursday as part of the plan for students to return to in-person classes next week, Kenney said during a live Q and A on his Facebook page Wednesday evening.

"We will also be providing additional contact tracing support for where there are outbreaks in schools and we'll be also providing additional support to teachers," Kenney said Wednesday.

"If we were just to lift all the restrictions and let 'er rip … there's no doubt in my mind we would be back in the kind of exponential growth we saw in late November, early December," Kenney said.

On Wednesday, the province reported 1,123 new cases of the illness and 25 additional deaths. A total of 1,193 people have now died from COVID-19 in Alberta.

Across Alberta, 911 people were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, including 141 in ICU beds.

A total of 30,033 doses of vaccine had been administered in the province by the end of day Tuesday.