Health minister and Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19

Health Minister Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will deliver an update on COVID-19 Wednesday.

Copping and Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch it live here.

The province reported four more deaths from the disease on Tuesday. In total, 4,025 Albertans have died of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday there were 1,001 people in hospital with COVID, including 70 in intensive care. A week ago there were 1,122 people in hospital, including 78 in ICU.

Alberta labs completed 1,831 PCR tests Monday with a positivity rate around 25.29 per cent.

The province reported 459 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but that number only includes cases confirmed by a PCR test. Access to the testing remains constrained.

There are now 6,422 known active cases in the province.

The province said about 80.9 per cent of Albertans have received at least a first dose of a COVID vaccine, and 76.2 per cent have received second doses. About 35.8 per cent of Albertans have had a third dose of vaccine.

Nearly all pandemic public health measures were lifted as of March 1 as Alberta entered Step 2 of its reopening plan.

Premier Jason Kenney says the province is working toward a third step where people with COVID-19 would no longer be required to isolate, and COVID operational and outbreak protocols will be lifted in continuing care facilities.

A date has not been set for that final step but Kenney has said any further easing of restrictions will be contingent on hospitalization trends.

While the province has adopted an endemic approach to managing COVID, there is no one right way forward, Hinshaw said during her most recent news conference, on March 8.

"We no longer need to respond to COVID as the biggest health threat we collectively face, and yet we still need to mitigate its direct impacts," Hinshaw said.

"This might seem contradictory, and this is part of why finding our way forward is so hard."